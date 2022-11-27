Home » News » India » 3 Killed in Firing as Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District

3 Killed in Firing as Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District

Three people were killed and three others were severely injured in a brawl that broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said in Sunday

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 09:50 IST

Bharatpur, India

The two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)
The two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Three people were killed in firing that ensued from a brawl that broke out between two communities in Sakraura village of Kumher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

Some people were also severely injured in the violent fight that broke out between two groups, police added.

The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups, police said.

“Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur dist. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups in which three people died in firing that ensued while three others were injured," news agency ANI quoted Bharatpur ASP Anil Meena as saying.

RELATED NEWS

The three deceased have been identified as Samundar, Ishwar and Gajendra.

Advertisement

ASP, Bharatpur Anil Meena said that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 27, 2022, 09:27 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 09:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures