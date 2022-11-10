3 Killed in Firecracker Factory Blast in West Godavari, Andhra CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

Three labourers died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of all those killed in the incident.

Three people died in the explosion, cause of which has not yet been established, District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash told PTI.

Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel, along with police and revenue officials, reached the accident spot for rescue operation.

Police officials said there was no clarity yet on the number of injured as the rescue operation was continuing. “There were at least 10 people inside the unit when the explosion occurred. While three deaths have been confirmed, we are yet to establish the number of injured," a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported in Madurai district earlier in the day in which five workers were killed in an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing facility. According to an official release, five workers were killed due to an explosion, that occurred all of a sudden, at a fireworks factory in Azhagusirai village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also deputed Minister for Commercial Taxes, P Moorthy to speed up rescue and relief work and ordered best treatment facilities to the injured workers at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

