3 Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad As Car Hits Tree

In a tragic road accident in Hyderabad three people including two junior artistes from the Telugu television industry were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree in Gachibowli area on December 18. The driver, a bank employee, was also killed in the accident and another person was injured.

The accident happened on Hyderabad Central University road in the wee hours of December 18, around 3.30am, under the Gachibowli police limits.

A senior police officer of Telangana Police said, “The accident occurred in HCU Road in Gachibowli area. Three people lost their lives in the accident."

The overspeeding car crashed into a tree near the Hyderabad Central University as the driver lost his control. Such was the impact of the accident that the car was shattered into two pieces for ramming into the tree.

“Seeing the accident site it seems the car was running over a speed of 100 kilometres per hour," the officer added.

The junior artistes among the dead have been identified as N Manasa, 22 and M Manasa, 19. The driver, who also died in the accident, has been identified as Abdul Rahim, a 25 year old bank employee.

“One survivor of the accident has been identified as Sidhu. He is also a junior artist and was accompanying the deceased," said a police officer.

According to police, during the investigation they have learnt that the four travelling in the car were pulled out of the car by a passerby and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The doctors of the hospital told the police that the three were brought dead. The survivor, Sidhu, has suffered serious injuries in the accident.

“The doctors treating Sidhu have told us that his condition is critical," added the officer.

