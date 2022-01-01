3 Killed, Many Still Feared Trapped After Landslide in Mining Quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani

Bodies of three people were recovered and many are still feared trapped following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Sunday. A rescue operation by the district administration is underway at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block. Police said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris.

“Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," tweeted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A report by Indian Express quoted Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry as saying, “We do not know as to how many people are trapped inside. Mining was barred in the area due following an order by the National Green Tribunal. It is feared that a few of the trapped people have lost their lives."

Advertisement

Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station said that the dead are yet to be identified. Meanwhile state minister JP Dalal has reached at the spot and has taken stock of the situation. He told reporters the administration’s priority is to rescue people trapped in the debris and that a team of doctors has arrived at the spot.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.