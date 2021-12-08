3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

In a day-long gunbattle, three militants owing allegiance to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit were killed in an encounter in Chack, Cholan village of Shopian.

Police said the identity of the slain militants, believed to be locals, is being ascertained.

The encounter started early in the morning after police and army laid a cordon in the village. They were fired upon and the troops retaliated back. The day-long encounter ended at dusk with the militants getting killed.

The forces are carrying out detailed searches for ammunition.

Police said more than 160 militants including top commanders of Lashkar, Jaish and Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed this year in various operations.

