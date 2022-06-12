J&K: 3 LeT Terrorists, Including One Involved in Cop's Killing, Gunned Down in Pulwama Encounter

Three terrorists, including one involved in the murder of a cop, have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drabgam area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

“All three killed terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13.5.22," IGP Kashmir official handle tweeted.

“Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police added.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

There were two encounters on Tuesday in Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district while two LeT terrorists were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

(With agency inputs)

