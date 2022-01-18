3 Navy Personnel Killed, 11 Injured in Big Explosion Onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai Dockyard

Three Navy personnel were killed in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sources told CNN News18 that the explosion took place in an unmanned air conditioning compartment and was likely related to Freon gas leak.

“In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy’s statement noted.

The ship’s crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it mentioned. No major material damage has been reported, it added. “INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it said.

As indicated previously, this isn’t ammunition related, the sources said, adding, “The impact of the explosion in the unmanned compartment was such that it impacted the naval personnel who were in the mess, above the unmanned compartment."

The naval personnel, unfortunately, got stuck under the debris, which fell due to the impact of the blast.

Other 11 naval personnel have injuries such as fracture in ankles and some have Freon-inhalatiom related minor internal injuries.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause of this incident, the official statement said.

