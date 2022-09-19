3 of Family Die After Roof Collapses in UP's Deoria, Probe Underway

Three members of a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria died after the roof of a two-story building that they were living in collapsed. Initially, the three people - a man, his wife & his daughter were rescued and rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.

The three people who died have been identified as 35-year-old Dilip, his 30-year-old wife Chandni and their two-year-old daughter. All three of their bodies were reportedly removed from under the rubble after the roof of the building collapsed.

According to the police, the old house collapsed on Ansari Road in Deoria on Monday at around 3 AM. “Three people were found dead and District Administration, police department and fire service recovered their bodies," Saurabh Singh, SDM Sadar, Deoria said.

According to police officials, a probe in currently underway to determine the cause for the building collapse. Meanwhile, assistance is being provided to the others in the family after the incident.

Earlier this week, an under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed in Lucknow following heavy overnight rains, leaving nine labourers dead and one injured, according to the police.

