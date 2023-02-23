Home » News » India » 3 Persons Killed, 50 Injured As Bus Carrying Marriage Party Hits Tree in MP

3 Persons Killed, 50 Injured As Bus Carrying Marriage Party Hits Tree in MP

The bus, carrying members of the groom&#39;s side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, he said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 20:54 IST

Singrauli, India

An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike that came in its way suddenly, Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said. (Image: Shutterstock)
An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike that came in its way suddenly, Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said. (Image: Shutterstock)

Three persons were killed and nearly 50 others injured on Thursday when a packed bus carrying members of a wedding party collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

Out of the injured people, 11 were critically hurt, they said.

An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike that came in its way suddenly, Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said.

The bus, carrying members of the groom's side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

They were returning home after the marriage when the accident took place.

Three men – identified as Manik Kes Biyar (45), Umar Kes Bind (35), and Bhai Lal Biyar (50) - sitting on the front row seats died on the spot, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 23, 2023, 20:54 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 20:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Wins At Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, Pathaan In 1000 Crore Club Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hina Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week