3 Trains Across 6 States to Get Extra Coaches. Check List

Keeping in mind the convenience of railway passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to temporarily increase the number of coaches in 3 trains. These trains are operating between the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. With the increase of coaches in these trains, more berths will be available to the passengers travelling in these states, making their journey a pleasant one.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, given the extra rush of passengers in trains, for their convenience, the coaches of Ajmer-New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, Jaisalmer-Kathgodam-Jaisalmer and Hisar-Secunderabad-Hisar trains are being temporarily increased. All these trains will be operated as follows

12015/12016, Ajmer-New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express: There will be an additional AC chair car coach in the Ajmer-New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi express between April 10 and July 9.

15014/15013, Jaisalmer – Kathgodam – Jaisalmer: This train will have an additional 3rd AC class coach from April 1 to April 30 from Kathgodam and between April 3 to May 2 from Jaisalmer.

22737/22738, Hisar-Secunderabad-Hisar: This train will have an additional 2nd sleeper class coach between April 5 to April 27 from Secunderabad and between April 8 to May 1 from Hisar.

Indian Railways resumed the operation of long-distance trains across states in a phased manner as the Covid-19 cases declined in the country. Indian Railways also announced the reintroduction of bedrolls and blankets on passenger trains earlier this month, nearly two years after they were stopped as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

