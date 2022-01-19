3 Years After She Was Left on Streets, 76-year-old Karnataka Woman Wins Property Battle against Sons

Three years after her sons rendered her homeless, a 76-year-old woman got back her share of property as revenue authorities ruled in her favour in Karnataka’s Haveri district.

Premavva Havalannanavar was abandoned by her sons after they illegally took over her property in Veerapur village.

Her sons, Dhanik Kumar and Santosh, had mutated the property documents and skipped her name and a legal battle began over the house, along with 3.32-acre land owned by Premavva’s husband.

After she was left on the streets by her sons and daughter, she was living off alms for around one-and-a-half years before she rehabilitated in an NGO, Idari institution, which also helped her take up the legal battle.

Advertisement

Savanur AC Annapurna Mudakammanavar ordered cancellation of earlier mutation of the property made by Premavva’s sons illegally. She got her share under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens act of 2007.

Hangal Tahsildar Yarriswamy has ordered the addition of Premavva’s name in house and land documents.

“My sons, daughters, daughter-in-laws all harassed me after my husband died. If not for Idari institution, I would still be on the streets. I am happy the law played by my side, I now have a roof over my head until I die," said Premavva.

Mudakammanavar said that this case was on par with an earlier verdict of Kerala High court. “It said the act contemplates rights of senior citizens beyond the right of maintenance. In Premavva’s case, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens act of 2007 was violated. Now, her concerns are addressed"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.