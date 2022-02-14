3 Years of Pulwama Attack: A Brief Look at What Happened and How India Responded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

Feburary 14, 2022 marks three years of the Pulwama attack, in which 40 personnel of the CRPF were killed after a 22-year-old suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them, making it the deadliest attack the Valley had witnessed during its 30-year-old insurgency period. A brief look at the events that unfolded.

Advertisement

>What Happened in Pulwama?

At Latoomode of Awantipora in Pulwama, an explosive-laden vehicle entered the Jammu-Srinagar highway from a bylane and overtook a bus, fifth in the convoy, and exploded. The bus was blown to smithereens. The sixth bus was also impacted by the blast. Around 40 CRPF jawans died, 39 in the 5th bus and one from the ROP. Five more men in the sixth bus were injured.

The convoy of 78 vehicles, transporting 2,547 jawans, left Jammu transit camp at 3:30 am. The jawans were returning from leave or going to areas of deployment

>How India Responded to Pulwama Attack

PM Modi asserted that the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack.

“All tears will be avenged" and the armed forces have been given “full freedom to decide the place, time, intensity and nature of the retaliation against the enemy.

Advertisement

“I feel the same fire in my heart that’s raging inside you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Nationwide protests erupted against the terror attack.

Advertisement

Twelve days after the attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. India also launched extensive diplomatic efforts to get JeM chief Masood Azhar categorised as a global terrorist and it became a reality on May 1, 2019, when China lifted its technical hold on a proposal introduced by the US, the UK, and France in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.

Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency, in August 2020, filed a 13,500-page chargesheet in a special court against 19 people including Azhar for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead in Pulwama, South Kashmir, in 2019.

The “blind case" was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in different cases, officials said.

On the second anniversary of the attack, police claimed that a major terrorist plan to set off an explosion at a crowded place was scuttled with the recovery of a powerful IED from a nursing student who was arrested along with three others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.