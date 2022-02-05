30-year-old Dalit Man 'Lynched' in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Koirauna police station area of Bhadohi on Friday evening, police said.

Munshi Gautam, a Dalit, was driving a tractor in an inebriated state when he lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed bump and hit a cyclist in Berwa Paharpur village.

As people tried to catch him, he accelerated in a bid to escape but hit a tree and fell on the road, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

The crowd caught hold of him and physically assaulted him. Later, he was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

A case has been registered against one Jai Shankar Pandey and three unknown people, the officer said, adding that Pandey has been arrested.

Chandrajit Gautam, father of the deceased, alleged that his son was tied to a tree by the crowd and beaten to death. Kumar, however, denied that the man was tied to a tree.

