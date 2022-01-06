300 Stitches in 4 Hours Save Gujarat Man's Disfigured Face Injured in Bear Attack

Doctors in Vadodara successfully have conducted a critical surgery on a man whose face was completely disfigured in a bear attack.

The surgery, which was very expensive in private hospitals, was performed free of cost at the government SSG hospital in Vadodara. The critical Surgery was done with 300 Stitches.

Dharmesh Rathwa, a 25-year-old resident of Ambapur village in Pavijetpur taluka of Chhota Udepur, was attacked by a bear on January 1.

Rathwa of Ambakhut village was returning from his farm around 7.30 pm in the evening when the bear attacked him. The bear severely attacked Dharmesh’s mouth injuring his cheeks, forehead and nose.

Dharmesh was seriously injured in the attack and was brought to Pavi Jetpur Community Health Center. As his condition was critical, he was given a first aid and later shifted to Vadodara Sayaji Hospital.

He was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara and his one-third face was completely damaged. “When he was brought to us, his face was covered with seeds, dust, leaves and stones. Initially we had to give him rabies, tetanus and antibiotic shots, he had to have a CT scan before the operation to have his face reconstructed," Dr Shailesh Kumar Soni, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Associate Professor at SSG Hospital, said.

The surgery for four hours while 300 stitches were placed on the injured person’s face. “We got some of the crushed skin properly. We used titanium plates and mesh for the rest of the face reconstruction. Putting all the bones together was a code," the doctors said.

Dr Soni further added that if the injured person had been treated in a private hospital, he would have had to pay a minimum of four lakh rupees.

“With the growing awareness of available plastic surgery services at Sayaji Hospital, our department’s OPD now carries out medical check-ups daily for more than 60 people in need, he said.

