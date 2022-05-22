30,000 Child Volunteers Conduct Anti-Addiction Drive to Mark Birth Centenary of Bramhaswarup Pramukh Swamiji Maharaj

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will celebrate the birth centenary of Bramhaswarup Pramukh Swamiji Maharaj through a month-long grand event at Ahmedabad from December 15, 2022 to January 13, 2023.

To mark this, the sanstha, inspired by Pragat Guruhari Param Pujya Mahant Swamiji Maharaj, has planned many events during the year.

One such event is the Bal Mandal Vyasan‐Mukti Abhiyan (anti‐addiction campaign), wherein, 30,000 child volunteers of the sanstha’s Bal Mandal, forming 8,000 groups, will conduct one‐to‐ one, vyasan‐mukti (anti‐addiction) drive in all cities and towns in India where the sanstha has presence such as Gujarat, Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Nagpur etc.) Delhi, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc.

The children will inspire people to give up addictions and follow a healthy lifestyle.

The 15-day campaign has been going on since May 8 and will continue up to May 22 and a grand rally will be conducted on May 31 on ‘UN ‐ World No Tobacco Day’.

