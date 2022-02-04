30,111 Children Orphaned, Lost Parent or Abandoned from April 2020 to June 2021: Govt

As many as 30,111 children were orphaned, lost a parent, or abandoned due to COVID-19 or other reasons from April 2020 to June 5, 2021, the government said on Friday. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said a total of 26,176 children have lost a parent, 3,661 were orphaned and 274 abandoned during the period.

Madhya Pradesh had 706 orphaned children, the highest reported among the states, followed by Rajasthan (671), Uttar Pradesh (383), Bihar (308) and Odisha (281), according to data shared by the minister in the House. Among states that have reported the numbers of children left with just one parent, Maharashtra had 6,865, Uttar Pradesh 2,784, Andhra Pradesh 1,923, Rajasthan 1,801, Bihar 1,326 and Madhya Pradesh 1,311, it stated.

Also, a total of 3,890 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for benefits under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme till now, the government said.

