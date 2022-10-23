32-year-old Nurse Gang-raped at Knifepoint in Chhattisgarh, Minor Among 3 Arrested

A 32-year-old health worker was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Friday. A 17-year-old boy along with two of his accomplices has been arrested while one more is on the run.

The accused filmed the sexual assault and also threatened to kill the victim if she informs the police, the health worker said in a complaint with the police.

The woman was alone on Friday afternoon at a sub-health centre in Chhipchhip village panchayat, under Jhagrakhand police station limits, located in the outskirts of the village, when the minor and three of his associates barged in, said Dipak Saini, Station House Officer (SHO) Jhagrakhand.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and Information Technology Act.

“The woman has registered a complaint. Three of the accused have been arrested," said senior police officer Nimesh Baraiya.

A group of health workers also warned that if strict action is not taken against the accused they will not work. “We want protection. If strict action is not taken against the accused, we will not work," said Pratima Singh, Chief Health Officer at a health centre in the district.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has protested against the Bhupesh Bhagel-led Congress government in the state over the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

