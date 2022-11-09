32,000 Kerala Women in IS? All About Row Over ‘The Kerala Story’ & Why CPM, Cong, BJP Want Action Against Film

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant has directed Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner Sparjan Kumar to register an FIR against the teaser of film “The Kerala Story". CPI(M), BJP and Congress have opposed the movie, saying the film is spreading hatred and tarnishing the image of Kerala.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by VA Shah, the movie’s teaser, which was released earlier month, allegedly made false claims that 32,000 women from the state were converted to Islam and recruited to the terror outfit Islamic State.

The case has been registered under Sections 153 A &B (promoting disharmony and enmity between different groups based on the ground of faith) and other sections of the Indian penal code, Hindustan Times reported.

Here’s the teaser of “The Kerala Story":

Why Controversy over ‘The Kerala Story’

In the controversial teaser, actor Adah Sharma — wearing a burqa — is seen saying she was a Hindu woman who was converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS and presently languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She also says in the teaser that this was the story of 32,000 other women from Kerala.

The Kerala DGP had directed the high-tech crime inquiry cell of the police to conduct a probe and submit a report, PTI reported quoting a source said. Based on the cell’s report, Kant has directed registration of an FIR and investigation into the complaint, it said.

CPI(M) MP Writes Letter to Home Minister, Demands Action

CPI(M) RS MP John Brittas wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister urging him to take action against teaser of the movie. “It is disseminating false information which may topple public tranquillity and intended to defame Kerala," the letter reads.

Congress Welcomes FIR on Movie

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan welcomed the registration of case against the movie and said it is an insult to Kerala.

“Right decision on the part of police, I am welcoming the move to register a case. It is an insult to Kerala. This is not Kerala Story. This is spreading hatred and communalism. They are trying to tarnish the image of Kerala. We are watching what government is doing, if government is not doing anything we will also approach the court. We won’t allow this type of campaign against Kerala. The makers have to bring the evidence openly," he said.

Satheesan termed the claims made in trailer as an “utter nonsense" and said there is nothing in Kerala like in the teaser. “This is the narrative of the fascist that Kerala, there is love jihad and women re-hijacked and joining ISIS. This is a Sangh Parivar agenda. They are trying to spread this hatred, nonsense for a long time. This film I think is a part of narrative of those communalist outfits," he said.

“In Kerala, there are communalist outfits in both minority and majority community. We have taken a stand against both. If there is something like this, Kerala is a literate state, politically aware state, we would have got reports on this. There is no such report so far, no information with government, no police records. If there is something like that the central intelligence has to bring ample evidence, proof," he added.

BJP Says Complaint Filed to Check Veracity of Claims

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said that a formal complaint has been filed with Kerala police to check the veracity of the claims made in the trailer.

“The Kerala Story movie’s teaser has run into rough weather with powerful forces trying to scuttle the movie. A formal complaint has been filed with Kerala police to check the veracity of the claims made in the trailer. Who are these people who don’t want the truth to come out?" he tweeted.

