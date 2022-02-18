35 People Evacuated After Fire in High-rise in Mumbai, No Casualty Reported

Around 35 people were evacuated from a 24-storey residential building in suburban Borivali on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on its fourth floor, in which no casualty was reported, officials said. The blaze erupted in Paradise Heights building of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) at Padma Nagar in Chikoowadi locality of Borivali west around 12.30 pm, a civic official said.

“At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot after being alerted. Around 35 people were rescued from the building by the fire brigade personnel," he said.

The fire was extinguished by around 1.30 pm, he said, adding that the exact cause behind it is being ascertained.

