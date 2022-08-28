35,000 Cubic Metres, 1,300 Truck Trips: How Noida Towers’ Debris Will be Done and Dusted in 3 months

While the Supertech twin towers in Noida were pulled down within 9 seconds at 2:30 pm on Sunday, the debris from the razing of the 100-metre-tall structures — Apex and Ceyanne — will be around for a while.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering carried out the demolition of the towers. It used the waterfall implosion method to bring down the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) buildings.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh told CNN-News18 that everything went as per the plans and teams performed outstandingly. “The follow-up job continues."

For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which were brought from Palwal (Haryana), was used. It was a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

Here’s what will happen to the debris:

According to the estimates prepared by project officials, the demolition would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate. Noida Authority’s General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed said 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city’s work circle seven limits. The remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made. The debris will take about three months to clear. Noida Authority’s General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed told PTI, “The post demolition debris would be managed scientifically as per rules and guidelines. A final decision on it would come from the regional pollution control board which is examining a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management." At least 4,000 tonnes of iron and steel is expected to emerge from the debris, which Edifice will use to partly recover the demolition cost. Part of the waste is likely to be transported to Noida Authority’s construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80, which has a capacity of 300 tonnes per day. The trucks will make 1,300 rounds to carry them.

