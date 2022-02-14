380 Trains Cancelled Today; Here's How to Check Full list on Indian Railways website

As many as 380 trains have been cancelled by Indian Railways for February 14. A total of 17 trains have also been partially cancelled. The scheduled run of many trains has been cancelled due to construction work at various railway stations across the country. The work of doubling railway tracks is also going on at many railway networks.

The cancelled trains include special, passenger, mail express, and superfast trains. It becomes important to check the status and availability of the trains before making a travel plan.

Most of the trains cancelled today are from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. In such a situation, if you are planning to travel by train today, then you should definitely find out if your train is cancelled.

Every day many trains are cancelled by the Indian Railways due to various different reasons. Before travelling, you can know about the status of your train by calling the railway helpline 139. You can also visit the official website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to get the list of cancelled trains. You can also get information about the cancelled trains from NTES mobile app.

>Steps to check the list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Railways - enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see ‘Exceptional Trains’ written on the top panel on the right side of the screen. Click on it

Step 3: After clicking on Exceptional Trains, you will get many options including the option to check the list of cancelled trains.

Step 4: If you want to see the list of cancelled trains, then click on ‘cancelled trains’

Step 5: You can also see the list of partly cancelled trains too by choosing the options available on the portal.

