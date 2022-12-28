Home » News » India » 39 Foreign Flyers Test Positive in 2 Days; Will Govt Ban International Flights? Sources Say…

The sources said filling up of 'Air Suvidha' forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing likely to be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 17:54 IST

Delhi, India

The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday. (File photo/Reuters)
The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in several countries, 39 international passengers were found positive for coronavirus infection out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days in India, said sources, adding that the Centre has not considered banning international flights as of now. The Air Suvidha portal is likely to be re-introduced for flyers coming in from Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore from next week.

As per experts, the next 40 days are going to be crucial as India is likely to see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January. “Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia… This has been a trend," a source said.

The sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalization will be very low, they added.

Meanwhile, the government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.

The sources said filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing likely to be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

India registered 188 new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647).

The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said. It said 1,34,995 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

