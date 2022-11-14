Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Punjab's Amritsar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 145 km west-northwest of Amritsar in Punjab at around 3.42 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 120 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

On Saturday, tremors of an earthquake that hit Nepal were felt in Delhi-NCR, second time in a week. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. “The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

Before this, tremors of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 9, were felt across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, other areas of Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand as well.

The epicentre of this earthquake was found at Dipayal in Nepal’s Doti district.

No casualties were reported in India, however, six people lost their lives in Nepal’s Doti after a house collapsed due to the earthquake.

The earthquake struck Nepal around 1:57 am on Wednesday and was the third one in five yours in the country. As per data on National Center for Seismology, Nepal recorded first earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at 8.52 pm on Tuesday, followed by 3.5 magnitude at 9.41 pm.

