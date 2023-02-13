Home » News » India » 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Yuksom Town in Sikkim, Another Quake Hits Mizoram 15 Minutes Later

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Yuksom Town in Sikkim, Another Quake Hits Mizoram 15 Minutes Later

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at around 4:15 am this morning at a depth of 10 kilometers. It occurred 70 km northwest of Yuksom.

The 4.3 magnitude quake occured 70 km northwest of Yuksom town in Sikkim. (Photo: @NCS_Earthquake)
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Sikkim’s Yuksom town early Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology or NCS.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at around 4:15 am this morning at a depth of 10 kilometers. It occurred 70 km northwest of Yuksom.

The NCS however placed Nepal as the region of the quake.

Just 15 minutes later, another quake of 3.9 magnitude was reported near Champhai, Mizoram.

On Sunday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Assam’s Nagaon. The tremor took place at 4:18 PM and there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The epicentre of the quake was in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said in a report.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. All northeast states fall under Zone V which is considered the most active seismic region.

