4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman Sea

The Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands was hit by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The earthquake was 77 km in depth, as per the NCS. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," it tweeted.

Strong tremors had been felt in parts of Delhi and NCR earlier on January 24. The tremors had lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was centered in Nepal.

