Home » News » India » 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman Sea

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman Sea

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:38 IST

Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands, India

The earthquake was 77 km in depth, as per the NCS. (Image: Shutterstock)
The earthquake was 77 km in depth, as per the NCS. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands was hit by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The earthquake was 77 km in depth, as per the NCS. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," it tweeted.

Strong tremors had been felt in parts of Delhi and NCR earlier on January 24. The tremors had lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was centered in Nepal.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 31, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 09:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Sets Internet On Fire With Drool-worthy Photo In Black And White Monokini, See The Diva's Sexy Swimwear Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Floral Dress For Pathaan Press Conference, See The Diva's Stunning Floral Looks