4 Bengal Trekkers Who Went Missing After Uttarakhand Avalanche Found Dead, Search on for Remaining 7

Of the 11 trekkers who went missing in an avalanche on the Harsil-Chitkul trek route between and Himachal Pradesh, four were found dead on Friday.

The search and rescue teams found their bodies at an altitude of 5,000 metres. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered two more bodies from the trek route, but they haven’t been identified yet, Times of India reported.

So far, 32-year-old Mithun Dari is the only missing trekker from Bengal who has been rescued. Dari is currently undergoing treatment at the Harsil Army Hospital. He reportedly told his family members that he saw the snowstorm sweeping over others and lost touch with them afterwards.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Sadhan Kumar Basak, one of the members of the trekking team that went missing, urged the West Bengal government on Friday to provide details of their whereabouts and end the agonising wait of the kin.

“My father had last talked to us over the phone three days back. The local administration is not yet confirming the worst, but we have been getting varying reports. I am requesting with folded hands to both chief ministers (West Bengal and Uttarakhand) to trace and bring him back to inform even if it’s the bad news. I just want to see his face," the young woman, struggling to hold back her tears, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Apart from Basak, who hails from Thakurpukur in the city, three others from Bagnan in Howrah - Chandrasekhar Das, Saritsekhar Das, Sagar Dey - and one from Ranaghat were part of the team.

Ranaghat resident Pritam Roy (27), a student of MBBS fourth year of Murshidabad Medical College, was an intrepid member of the team having left for the expedition on October 10, and his family got the message on Thursday night that there is no news about him. “I don’t know if my son is dead or alive, but I want to see him. He can’t be trapped in the snowy caves forever," his father Pramit Roy said.

Heavy rain battered Uttarakhand for nearly three days, beginning Sunday night, with the Kumaon division bearing the brunt of it.

