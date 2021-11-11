4 Booked for Treason in Gorakhpur for Allegedly Hoisting Pakistani Flag

Members of a Hindu group created a ruckus over the alleged hoisting of a Pakistani flag on the rooftop of a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Gorakhpur Police has booked four people for treason after Hindu outfit Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti lodged a complaint with the officials about a Pakistani flag being hoisted over a house in Mundera Bazaar area of Chauri Chaura.

Gorakhpur Police told the media that the incident occurred on November 10. Members of the Hindu group reached the house where a Pakistani flag was said to be hoisted and created a furore in the locality. The members of the group pelted stones at the house and damaged a car parked outside the property.

Gorakhpur superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Awasthi said, “Police team rushed into the area as soon as we learnt about the incident. Forces inadequate numbers have been pumped up in the locality to prevent any untoward incident."

The Gorakhpur Police have registered a case of sedition against four people after Kalyan Pandey, president of Brahman Jan Kalyan Samiti, lodged a complaint. According to reports, Taleem, Pappu, Aashiq and Arif have been booked by police.

According to police, the owners of the house said that it was an Islamic flag and had nothing to do with Pakistan.

The Gorakhpur Police in a tweet on its official Twitter handle wrote that they have filed an FIR and a legal course of action is being followed. “Stringent action will be taken against all culprits for trying to disturb peace in the area," said Manoj Awasthi.

The Gorakhpur SP further told the media that three investigative teams have been formed to investigate the incident.

According to reports, the police initially had received a complaint about a Pakistani flag being hoisted over a rooftop on the basis of video making rounds on the internet.

