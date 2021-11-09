4 Children Drown in Jharkhand River During Chhath Festivities

Four children, including three girls and a boy, died after they drowned in a river during Chhath Puja festivities in Jharkhand’s Giridih. The locals reached the spot as soon as they got to know about the incident. The police were also immediately informed. The family members and relatives of the deceased were inconsolable after the incident, police said.

The unfortunate tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning around 11:30. Reports say that some women in the Mangrodih village went to the river to bathe on the occasion of Chhath. They were accompanied by some children too. While bathing, three girls and a boy drowned in the river. The women could not sense that their children had drowned and went back home after taking a bath. However, after some time, when people started looking for the kids, it led to a ruckus.

Some relatives as well as the locals rushed toward the river to look for the kids. The villagers took all the children out of the river and took them to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead. This accident turned the Chhath celebrations into mourning. Mufassil Thana Police also reached the spot after the incident. All the children were below 10 years old.

A similar incident occurred in September in Jharkhand’s Latehar where people died after drowning in a pond during Karma Visarjan. It was said that the occasion of brother and sister love was being celebrated in the village.

