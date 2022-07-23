As India breaches the 200-crore mark in Covid vaccinations, the Union government informed the Parliament that around four crore eligible people are yet to take even a single dose of the vaccine.

“As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine," junior health minister Bharti Pawar said in a Lok Sabha reply.

To expand the vaccination drive, the government has made all the doses, including boosters, free for all. In fact, out of the 201 crore jabs given, more than 90 percent of them have been provided for free at government vaccination centers.

A special 75-day vaccination drive at government vaccination centers was announced on July 15, in the run-up to India’s 75th Independence Day and the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. The aim of this drive is to encourage more people to take the booster dose.

So far, around 7 crore people have taken the booster shot. While the drive for the same was open for frontline workers and senior citizens from March 10, the 18-59 age group became eligible from April 10 in private centres.

As per health officials quoted by The Times of India, 98 percent of India’s eligible population has got the first dose of vaccine.

