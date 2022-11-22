4 Delhi Men, Who Beat Pregnant Dog to Death While Laughing in Viral Video, Arrested in Delhi

Four college students, who were seen brutally beating a pregnant dog to death in viral video, were reportedly arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The boys are all students of the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Okhla, police said, as per an NDTV report. After the video of the gruesome incident surfaced on social media, New Friends Colony Police had registered an FIR in the matter on Saturday.

The 15-minute-long video, which went viral on Saturday, showed an all-boys gang of up to 25 students and staff members cornering the pregnant dog in a tin shed, carrying baseball bats, wooden sticks, and iron rods, and laughing while the dog was mercilessly beaten.

Later, one of the crowd members could be seen dragging the dog, which appeared lifeless, through an open ground. The incident reportedly took place in a sports area on the institute’s campus.

Advertisement

The students were annoyed because the dog barked at them, they told the police during interrogation, NDTV reported.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here