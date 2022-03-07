4 Die as Roof Caves in at Telangana Coal Mine, Chief Minister KCR Expresses Concern

Four persons died in a roof-collapse incident that took place at Singareni Collieries of Ramagundam area in Telangana on Monday. The roof caved at RG III mine when the victims were undertaking mining work. The deceased include Assistant Manager Teja and three workers, identified as Venkateshwarlu, Naresh and Ravinder.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock and concern. The CM directed Singareni CMD Sridhar to shift the injured persons, if any, to hospitals and provide them with immediate treatment.

Sridhar informed that they began the rescue operations after taking protective measures and have also ordered a probe. He also said that the toll may go up and that necessary action has been taken.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.