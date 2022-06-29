4 Easy and Quick Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dark Neck

People often take a lot of time taking care of their faces. Many use expensive facial creams and masks to keep it fair and smooth, but what people don’t often notice is the change of skin colour between their faces and necks. Necks often get dark due to ignorance.

When it gets too late, and neck colour starts to stand out, people sometimes take extreme measures to get fair-skinned necks like bleach and other chemicals. Did you know that you can get your neck to its original glow and softness using just aloe vera and some commonly found ingredients?

Advertisement

Lemon with Aloe Vera

Take a spoon full of aloe vera gel and mix it with the juice of half a lemon. If you want you can add honey and rose water to it. Mix the ingredients well and apply them all over your neck. May it be tan or dirt, this mixture can clean it easily. Apply it 2-3 times a week to see the maximum benefit.

Turmeric with Aloe Vera

Mix a pinch of turmeric with half a teaspoon of gram four in 3 spoons of aloe vera gel. Mix it well into a paste and apply it to your neck. Let it stay for half an hour, after which you can simply clean it with water. Use this mixture 3 times a week to see the maximum benefits.

Cucumber with Aloe Vera

Mix two teaspoons of cucumber juice with two teaspoons of aloe vera gel. Mix it well and apply it to your entire neck. Let it sit for half an hour after which you can clean it with water. It will help with not just the darkness of the skin but also dryness.

Advertisement

Multani Mitti with Aloe Vera:

Mix equal amounts of Multani mitti with rose water in 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Mix it well and apply it to your neck. Wait for half an hour and wash it off with water.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.