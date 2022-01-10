4 Girls Buried to Death, One Injured in Landslide in Haryana's Nuh Village

Four girls were buried to death and one was grievously injured on Monday after a huge mound of earth collapsed on them in a village in Nuh district of Haryana, police said. All the girls belonging to the Kangarka village in the Taouru subdivision of the district had gone to dig some mud for their homes when a big chunk of soil collapsed on them, they said.

The villagers somehow managed to retrieve the girls out of the heap, police said. While four of the girls died of asphyxiation before they could be rescued, one of them had extricated herself despite getting injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they added.

The district administration and police team reached the spot and were trying to find the cause behind the mishap while the family members of the deceased did not file any complaint and accepted it as an accident. Police identified the deceased as Vakeela (19), Taslima (11), Janista (17) and Gulafsha (9) and the injured as Sofia (8).

All had gone to dig some mud for their homes when a big chunk of earth fell on them and all got buried under it. Sofia somehow managed to come out and raise an alarm, prompting villagers to reach the spot and retrieve the four girls’ bodies, police said.

It was an accident and nobody is to be blamed, said Mushtkim, the village sarpanch. A senior police officer said the bodies have been kept to the mortuary for post mortem while the condition of the injured girl was stable.

