4 Killed, 20 Injured in Gujarat’s Surat Chemical Factory Fire

At least four workers were killed and 20 others injured after a massive broke out at a factory in Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Gujarat’s Surat, officials on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night due to a blast in a chemical container and spread fast to other parts of the unit of Anupam Rasayan India Limited, located in Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, news agency PTI quoted Surat in-charge Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek as saying.

The injured persons have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Surat.

As soon as fire reported on Saturday night, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The blaze was controlled after hectic efforts for about two hours, Pareek said.

“A charred body was found in the factory at night, while the bodies of three other missing workers were found in the factory premises on Sunday," police inspector D V Baldaniya said.

The Anupam Rasayan company in a statement said the “unfortunate fire incident" occurred at one of the manufacturing blocks of the factory.

“The cause for the incident is being investigated by our special team. Our priority is currently our workers and employees. As a responsible corporate, we stand committed to supporting our affected employees and their families," the company said.

“We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for the loss of assets and loss of profits under insurance," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

