4 Lashkar Associates Held, Hideout Busted in J&K's Awantipora

The security forces destroyed a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Monday after arresting four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates, police said on Monday.

The Kashmir zone police said on its Twitter page, “Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 militant associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested."

The police said that incriminating materials and other items were recovered during the operation.

“Case registered, investigation in progress," said the J&K Police in its tweet.

Read all the Latest India News here