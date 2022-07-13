4 Members Of Family Die Due To Electrocution, Telangana Govt Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia

In a deplorable incident, four members of a family including the parents and two kids were dead and one kid become orphan due to the electrocution. The incident took place in Bidi Workers Colony of Kamareddy town, Telangana on Tuesday.

According to the local residents and family members, Ahmad (35) leading his family by running an auto and his wife is Parveen(30). The couple blessed with three children including daughter Maheem(6), sons Faizan(5) and Adnan(3) where the family has been residing in a small house built with iron sheets. As it is holiday to school on Tuesday, Faizan went to his maternal grandmother’s house. Remaining family members were in the house. Parveen was electrocuted and succumbed when she was drying clothes on an iron wire which was put on the wall of their house. Ahmad met with instantaneous death when he tried to save her.

As the parents fell unconscious the panicked children rushed to them. They touched the both, electrocuted and lost their lives. After hearing the shouting from the panic stuck children, the nearby people immediately turned off the power supply. The deceased were shifted to the district hospital. According to reliable sources, the iron wire which was meant to dry clothes that was put on the wall of their house came in contact with the live wire of an open electric fuse box.

Based on a complaint filed by Parveen’s father Hakim, the police registered a case and investigating it. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has announced that the government will pay a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh to each of the deceased to the bereaved family. He also assured to provide financial assistance to Faizan’s further education. Government whip Gampa Govardhan along with State Urdu Academy chairman Mujibuddin, collector Jitesh V Patil visited the bereaved family.

