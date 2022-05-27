4 Militants, Including Killers of TV Artist Amreen Bhat, Shot Dead in Overnight Encounters

Four militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in two separate midnight gunfights with security forces in Awantipore and Soura area of Srinagar.

Two LeT militants were killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Soura’s Shah Faesal Colony, not far away from the place where a police officer was killed three days ago. His daughter was also injured in the targeted attack.

Earlier two militants were killed in Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that the two LeT militants were involved in killing of TV artist and singer Amreen Bhat.

In a tweet on behalf of IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “The two newly joined local militants, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora, Pulwama, had killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol was recovered."

Bhat was killed on Wednesday evening and his nephew injured at Hooshru, Chadoora in Budgam district. Police shot her killers within less than 40 hours.

In the last three days, police said they have killed 10 militants. Earlier three militants of Jaish were killed on Wednesday in Kreeri area of Baramulla and three LeT were killed near LoC area of Jamgund, Kupwara on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, 82 militants have been killed including 26 foreigners. Most of the militants belong to Jaish and Lashkar. Some

43 militants and 182 overground workers have been arrested since January.

