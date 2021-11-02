4 of 9 SIMI Terrorists Given Death Penalty in 2013 Patna Serial Blast Case

The Special NIA Court has pronounced capital punishment for four of the nine SIMI terrorists in Patna serial blasts that took place in 2013. They were convicted on October 27 this year but the quantum of punishment was announced on Monday.

The accused, Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Numan Ansari and Mojibullah Ansari were given death sentence while Umer Siddiqui and Azharuddin have been awarded life imprisonment. Ahmad Hussain and Firoj Aslam were given 10 years’ jail and Ifteqaar Alam will be imprisoned for seven years, the special NIA judge said.

Multiple explosions took place at various places in Patna including Gandhi Maidan where BJP’s Hunkar rally was being held in which Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was the chief guest. Six died in the bomb blast.

Cases were registered on November 1, 2013 in the serial blasts, which took place at Patna Railway Junction and Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013.

One succumbed to injuries in the explosion that took place at Patna Railway Junction on November 1, 2013 while undergoing treatment. Six explosions had taken place at Gandhi Maidan between 11.40 am and 12.45 pm where Hunkar rally was being held. Six people died and more than 89 injured in the explosions at Gandhi Maidan, according to NIA.

A combined charge sheet was filed on April 24, 2014 against one accused and a supplementary charge sheet was filed on August 22, 2014 against 10.

One of the accused, a juvenile, has already been convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board, Patna. Charges against one deceased accused have been abated.

