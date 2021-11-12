4 People, Including Year-old Toddler, Killed in Accident on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Four people, including a toddler, died and two were severely injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Friday morning after a speeding truck rammed a car.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the accident occurred on the Meerut-Karnal highway near Habibpur village under Titwai police station jurisdiction. “In the accident that occurred in the morning two women, a man and a one-year-old boy died at the accident site," said a senior police officer stationed at Titwai police station.

The local police have identified the victims as Rubi, 30, Vinita, 23, Vipin, 25, and Misti, 1. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

A senior police officer told the media that all the deceased were residents of Sohanjani village in Muzaffarnagar district. “During our investigation, we learned that they were travelling to Meerut."

The Uttar Pradesh Police, during their course of the investigation, learnt that a speeding truck rammed the car while trying to overtake a dumper. The villagers pulled out all six persons including the toddler travelling in the car and informed the police about the accident.

“Four people died within a few minutes after the accident. Two injured were rushed to the nearest government for treatment. Both the injured are critical," said the officer.

The officer further told the media that the truck driver escaped from the spot soon after the accident. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the truck driver," added the officer.

In another incident, a week ago, four people had died after a speeding truck crushed them on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Unnao district.

According to Unnao Police, the incident occurred at Gangaghat police station jurisdiction. A senior police officer stationed at the Gangaghat police station said, “Four people were seated in their car and buying guava when a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind."

