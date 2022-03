4 Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured After Truck Hits Tractor in Maharashtra

Four ‘warkaris‘ were killed and 16 others injured after a truck hit their tractor-trolley on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra while they were on way to Pandhapur temple town, police said on Monday. The accident took place around 11 pm on Sunday near Kondi village, located nearly 250 km from Pune, they said.

“The warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) were going in the tractor-trolley to Pandharpur to celebrate ‘Ekadashi’ (on Monday)," an official from Solapur rural police station said. On the way, one of the truck tyres burst, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit the tractor-trolley from behind, he said.

Twenty warkaris, all hailing from Tuljapur in neighbouring Osmanabad district, were injured and taken to a hospital. Four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the official said. The 16 others were undergoing treatment, he added.

