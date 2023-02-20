Staff of the agriculture produce co-operative society at Anughatta village of Hassan district in Karnataka were in for a shock when they found bags of rice lying all over their godown last week. A new lot of several tonnes of rice was just brought in a day before to be distributed to the villagers. Perplexed by the case of the missing rice bags, they began scouting CCTV cameras for evidence.

The staff found CCTV footage that provided much needed answers - it was a wild elephant that had stolen the rice bags.

It is said that the elephant was in search of food and broke open the front and back doors of the society and took around 13 bags of rice from the godown. He reportedly ate around four quintals of rice that were in the bags and left.

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the elephant was caught enjoying its meal at around 4:15 am.

Following the incident, villagers informed local officials and the forest department. Officials also visited the godown and completed other formalities.

Officials of the society recalled a similar incident that took place last year. In April 2022, a wild elephant broke into the society in a similar fashion and ate over four quintals of rice. They suspect it is the same tusker since it walked in directly this time.

