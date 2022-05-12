4 Trains Connecting UP, Bengal, Bihar And Uttarakhand Cancelled

The non-interlocking work is being carried out at several stations of the Howrah-Barddhaman section on behalf of Eastern Railways. The ongoing work has caused the cancellation of the Kolkata-Azamgarh Express weekly train connecting the cities of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in both directions. A decision has also been made to run the Kathgodam-Howrah Express through a diverted route.

Passengers who are likely to avail the services of these trains are recommended to get the complete schedule from the respective inquiry numbers so that they do not have to face any problems.

According to the spokesperson of the North Eastern Railway, blocks are being taken by Eastern Railway for non-interlock work at Bandel, Adisaptagram and Magra stations of the Howrah-Barddhaman section. Due to this reason, the following trains will be cancelled or diverted: -

13137 Kolkata-Azamgarh Express has been cancelled for May 16 and 23.

13138 Azamgarh-Kolkata Express has been cancelled for May 17and 24.

13020 Kathgodam-Howrah Express, bound for Barddhaman, will be run via the converted route Dankuni-Howrah from May 13-26.

