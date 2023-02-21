4-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Street Dogs in Hyderabad, CCTV Captures Incident

A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday. A CCTV camera captured the incident.

The father of the victim works as a watchman. The boy sustained injuries to his stomach and passed away before reaching the hospital.

A horrific video captured the incident, showing the boy walking on a street when three dogs come running, attack him and pin him down.

This is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states, one being the death of a seven-year-old boy after being bitten by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said the boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him. The stray dogs kept bitting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy’s family members said.

The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident from January, a Swiggy delivery executive succumbed to injuries he received on jumping off the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area. When the 23-year-old reached the location — Lumbini Rock Castle apartment on road number 6 in Banjara Hills — to deliver the order and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer reportedly chased him. In a bid to escape the dog attack, he jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries. He was then rushed to Nizam’s Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer.

In October last year, a seven-month old infant was mauled to death by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Parents of the infant, who work as labourers, were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the incident took place.

Read all the Latest India News here