40-Feet-Long Giant Whale Washes Up Ashore in Odisha's Puri

Local fishermen of Fatepur village under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district were astonished to find a giant whale along the coast on Friday.

The 40-feet-long injured whale was battling for life in the seawater when the fishermen spotted it in the morning. Locals said the aquatic animal weighing over 20 tonnes might have sustained grave injuries after being hit by a fishing trawler in deep-sea and was washed ashore during high tide.

The Forest Department and the geological team are investigating the matter. The forest department was shifting the whale from the beach area at the time of filing this report. Locals said the incident was not the first time, “We have seen this type of incident on the beach."

In December 2014, the carcass of a large whale, measuring around 30 feet, was spotted along the coast at Gouda Nuagaon beach under Krushnaprasad block near Brahmagiri in the district.

