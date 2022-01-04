40 Members of Medical Staff At Medanta Lucknow Test Covid Positive; Quarantined

At least 40 members of the medical staff in Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. The positive infections come as the threat of the Omicron variant looms large in India. The infected people are said to be asymptomatic, and they have been asked to isolate themselves in their houses.

Reports claim that these fresh infections were found during the random testing in Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital. The hospital administration has instructed home quarantine to the infected staff.

As per UP Health Department, 130 people have tested positive in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra in the last 24 hours.

In Uttar Pradesh, 572 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours with zero deaths. While 34 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the state is 2,261.

Amit Mohan Prasad, the Additional Chief Secretary for Health, said, “The corona infection rate is increasing continuously. It has rapidly increased in the last 15-20 days. The total number of patients under treatment exceeds two thousand in the state."

Prasad also said that a very less number of patients are admitted to hospitals and people are getting cured by treatment at home.

Meanwhile, the political parties are campaigning for the forthcoming elections to the state assembly.

