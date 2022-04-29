40% of 5,400 South Delhi Children Tested Malnourished, Finds BJP’s Poshan Abhiyan

At least 35-40% of the 5,400 children tested in South Delhi, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Poshan Abhiyan, were found to be malnourished, Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament from the area told News18.com.

The BJP has begun the campaign and initiated a Swastha Balak Balika Spardha to take stock of malnourished children.

For those found to be malnourished or failing on the parameters set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a healthy child, the BJP will distribute not just nutritional bars, but also a 200-gram multigrain pack, four for a month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all BJP MPs to reach the panchayat level to know how many kids are malnourished and directed them to undertake the Poshan Abhiyan.

He had asked the MPs to felicitate the mothers of healthy kids and distribute nutritional food to those malnourished.

THE CONTEST

The competition to find malnourished kids in the constituency was planned last year. BJP chief JP Nadda had asked the MPs to participate in Swastha Balak Balika Spardha for children in the 0 to 6 age group.

Nadda had also constituted a team of nine members to oversee the states’ progress in identifying kids who need nutrition.

The multigrain mixture has been made in consultation with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as the MP has teamed up with Sanjay Rai, professor, Centre for Community Medicine.

“We have prepared this formula in consultation with AIIMS experts. This mixture pack contains 50% wheat, 30% grams, 10% moong dal (green) and 10% peanuts," said Bidhuri.

Roast it and mix it with either salt or jaggery and the nutritional requirements will be met, said the BJP MP.

Those found healthy will be issued certificates along with gift packs and nutritional bars as a gesture to acknowledge the efforts of the mothers.

The target, the BJP MP, said is to cover 20,000 households in his constituency.

To make it a permanent feature ensuring no kid from poor background remains malnourished, the MP said stalls will be placed permanently where parents can bring the empty packet and get this mixture for free.

Manoj Tiwari, MP, North-East Delhi, said the process of identifying healthy and malnourished children is being undertaken.

