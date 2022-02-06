40% of Indian Population is Moderate to Very Highly Vulnerable to Cold Wave; UP Tops with All 75 Districts

In India, 36% of the districts and 40% of the population are moderate to very highly vulnerable (16% of the districts and 24% of the population are highly vulnerable) for cold wave, a report by the IMD’s Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas has revealed. Uttar Pradesh with its 75 districts is the most vulnerable state for cold waves.

Under the same category of cold wave, 17 districts of Rajasthan, 14 of Bihar, and one each in Jharkhand and Punjab are vulnerable.

Meanwhile, 8% of the districts and 7% of the population are moderate to very highly vulnerable (2% of the districts and population are highly vulnerable) for the fog annually, the report said.

On the other hand, in December, most of Delhi and a few districts of Uttar Pradesh are most vulnerable for fog. While in January, along with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, few districts in Haryana, West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur are vulnerable for the same.

While union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (19 districts) and Himachal Pradesh (8 districts) are most vulnerable for snow fall, a total of 5% of the districts and 3% of the population are moderate to very highly vulnerable (4% of the districts and 2% of the population are highly vulnerable) for the snow fall events.

Nearly, 46% of the districts and 44% of the population are moderate to very highly vulnerable. All the districts of entire western coast, most of the districts of Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala and few districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have maximum probable frequency of heavy rainfall events of more than 20 days during the southwest monsoon season, the report said.

About 30% of the districts and 41% of the population are moderately or very highly vulnerable to floods. Annually 6% of the districts and population are highly vulnerable. In the case of states, Assam (23 districts are high to very high) is the most vulnerable state for floods.

The IMD report said that nearly 44% of the districts and 46% of the population are moderate to very highly vulnerable. “Most of the Coastal districts of Odisha, southern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, few districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and NE states experience high extreme wind speed of greater than 55m/s (50 years return period extreme value)," it revealed in its report.

