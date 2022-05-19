40% Posts Lying Vacant in Central Agencies, Forces; Home Ministry Likely to Toughen Stance

From delay in no objection from states to officers choosing cadre state over Centre’s posting order are some of the reasons behind nearly 40% IPS officers’ posts lying vacant in the Central Police Organisations (CPOs) such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) as well as the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) such as the CRPF and BSF.

According to the data till April 29, 2022, a total of 250 posts sanctioned for IPS officers are lying vacant, especially at the superintendent level. Though three top posts (director general Sashastra Seema Bal, National Investigation Agency and National Police Academy chief) are also idle and officers from senior batches are awaiting for postings as there is no shortage.

Due to a large number of vacant posts, the Centre may make it mandatory to join the central agencies and forces at the SP level for IPS officers who want to join at the IG or ADG level later in their career.

Nearly 58 posts at the DIG level in SSB, CRPF and BSF have been transferred to cadre officers last year on December 31 due to lack of IPS officers.

According to the data, there are a total of 654 sanctioned posts for IPS officers in CAPFs and CPOs, and at present, 250 are lying vacant. The IB and CBI are also facing the shortage of mid-level officers. There are 82 posts in IB and 67 posts for IPS officers in the CBI lying vacant at the mid-senior level.

Top sources in the government said the prime reasons behind the posts lying vacant are unwillingness of officers to join the position and delay from states over deployment due to multiple reasons.

In one such case, the West Bengal government has still not relieved three IPS officers transferred by the Centre to different forces even after two years.

“The IPS officers, almost all, as a precedence want to join central agencies or forces at the senior IG level. So, as per the data. there is no or less shortage of officers at the ADG and IG levels. Besides, young officers are not keen to join the Centre at the SP or DIG level. The reason is tough postings in hard areas and specific choice of postings can’t always be fulfilled always," a DG rank official told News18.

Another IPS officer, who had served in the CBI and other agencies, said states are also not keen to send officers to centres and create technical hurdles. The CBI has 118 sanctioned posts for IPS officers and 51 are lying vacant, according to the data.

“Police organisations such as the CBI, NIA, IB, Bureau of Police Research and Development, NPA have a large number of vacancies. The CBI, NIA and IB officers are keen to join but the states create hurdles specially who have a political rivalry with the Centre. But in other organisations, officers are not willing to join as they consider them as shunted postings. In case of they join the Central armed police forces at the SP and DIG levels, there are possibilities that the officer may get hard area posting for which many are not ready and prefer their cadre state to work," an ADG-level officer told News18.

The home ministry has been taking steps to fill these posts and is now getting stricter with the officers. Since the ministry is the cadre authority of IPS officers, sources said soon the gate will be closed for the IPS officers to join the central government for senior positions if they don’t serve at the mid-level in their career.

Moreover, in order to fill these posts in the CRPF, SSB and BSF, the home ministry has transferred posts to cadre officers. In a recent move, the Centre had also transferred a post from the BSF to NIA. The Centre is also speeding up different clearance process so that officers can join the duty early.

