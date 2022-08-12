40-Year-Old Chennai Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang raped; 6 Arrested

A 40-year-old woman travelling with her family friend was kidnapped and gang raped by 6 men near Chennai. The incident took place when the woman was travelling by car when a man signaled the driver to stop, called on five more men and allegedly thrashed the driver.

The men then allegedly threw the driver out and began driving the car with the woman inside. After driving for a short distance, the six men took the woman to an isolated spot and allegedly took turns to rape her, according to the police.

The friend meanwhile alerted the police who then rushed to the spot and nabbed one of the six accused at first while others fled. The Chennai police however arrested all 6 accused later on.

