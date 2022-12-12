G20: India to Host 43 Leaders, 9 Special Invitees, Several Intl Organisations in Sept 2023

As many as 43 leaders, nine special invitees and several international organisations will attend the G20 Summit in India in September 2023, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, informed on Monday. The former NITI Aayog CEO said this is the first time that G20 will be spread throughout the year and every state and union territory of India will be hosting the event.

Addressing a press briefing ahead of first meeting of the G20 Development Working Group in Mumbai, Kant said that the world faces a significant challenge due to Covid-19, disruption of supply chain and climate crisis.

“This is the first time that you will have G20 which will be spread throughout the year. It is the biggest because you will be hosting this in almost every state and every union territory of India. When G20 Summit takes place in India, the leadership summit on September 9 and 10 will be the biggest-ever gathering of leaders in India. There will be 43 leaders, in addition to G20, there are 9 special invitees and a vast range of international organisations," he said.

Highlighting that India assumes G20 presidency at a time of global turmoil, Kant said 200 million people have lost jobs while 10 crore people have been pushed into extreme poverty. “There is disruption of global supply chain, Covid-19 crisis, 70 countries in the world are facing debt crisis. There is a geopolitical crisis in Europe because of Russia and Ukraine. There is a food and energy crisis," he said.

As India assumes the yearlong Presidency on December 1, more than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. The first meeting of G20- G20 Sherpa meet—took place in the first week of December in Udaipur.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year. The logo of India’s G20 presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The logo bears a lotus and the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

